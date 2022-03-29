- The rouble strengthened in Moscow trade on Monday.
- Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal.
The Russian rouble has performed strongly while Russian stocks extended their slide lower on the third day of trading after an almost month-long suspension.
The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal following the sanctions that were imposed by the West for the invasion of Ukraine. USD/RUB has traded to as low as 79.90 on the day so far and has moved in on February's resistance and breakout area that could act as support for the sessions ahead.
''Russian stocks and bonds resumed trading in full on Monday, albeit for a curtailed time frame and with various restrictions, including a ban on short-selling, still in place. Non-residents are barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1,'' Reuters reported.
The firm comeback in the ruble started on the back of President Vladimir Putin announcing last Wednesday that Russia will demand “unfriendly'' countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on.
In a meeting with government officials, Putin said that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over the reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.”
Meanwhile, yields on Russia's benchmark 10-year OFZ treasury bonds were at 13.61%, down from last week's record high of 19.74%, which is just below the central bank's key interest rate, but still at levels last seen in March 2015, Reuters explained in a note on Tuesday.
USD/RUB
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2499
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|95.9999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.0344
|Daily SMA50
|92.3778
|Daily SMA100
|83.2452
|Daily SMA200
|78.0505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.0001
|Previous Daily Low
|95.2499
|Previous Weekly High
|132.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.8749
|Previous Monthly High
|114
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.254
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.4215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.4998
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.9998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.7496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.5002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.0002
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7500 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.7500, finding demand from the upbeat Australian Retail Sales and a broadly subdued US dollar. The market mood remains buoyed, as Shanghai unveils economic support measures amidst the latest covid outbreaks.
USD/JPY drops towards 123.00 on Japan's fiscal year-end flows
USD/JPY is extending the pullback towards 123.00, as Japan's fiscal year-end flows save the day for yen bulls. In early Asia, the pair spiked to 124.30 after the BOJ's second consecutive day of the intervention to stem the advance in the yields.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears down, Ukraine updates eyed Premium
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt this Tuesday, having found support just above the $1,920 barrier. Shanghai city rolled out economic measures to support the local firms, as lockdown bites. This helped improve the market mood, as the US dollar struggles amid a retreat in the yields across the curve.
Algorand price to catapult by 30% after revisiting these levels
Algorand price has been on a steady uptrend since March 14 and shows no signs of stopping. The recent uptick is looking to flip a resistance barrier into a support level to trigger more gains for ALGO. Algorand price rallied 43% in the past two weeks.
AMC stock explodes 45% on hopes for more 'transformational' deals
AMC Entertainment emerged as the mother of all short squeezes Monday after it soared roughly 45%. In doing so, AMC stock price extended its winning streak into the tenth straight trading day. The stock price has almost doubled in just two weeks.