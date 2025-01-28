After yesterday’s stock market swings, it’s back to tariffs for FX today. The US Dollar (USD) has strengthened broadly overnight as President Trump renewed his threat of hefty tariffs and specifically mentioned auto tariffs for Canada and Mexico. The FT reported that Treasury Sec. Bessent favored universal tariffs starting at 2.5%, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD recovers as President Trump renews tariff threats
“The USD is trading broadly firmer on the session, with the snap higher in the DXY from yesterday’s soft performance (and recovery back above the upper 107 zone on the index) suggesting the firmer tone may persist for now. Investors continue to carry significant long USD positions, however, which suggests the potential for significant gains is limited, absent renewed incentives.”
“The AUD and NZD are the weakest of the major currencies on the session, weighed down by CNY losses. The ZAR and—despite the tariff threat—MXN are the session’s outperformers, however, with improved risk appetite perhaps offsetting some of the tariff negatives for the peso. The shake out in tech stocks boosted demand for havens yesterday, with the bid in Treasurys pulling US 10Y yields back to the 4.50% point. That may be something of a pivot point for FX in the near-term—still lower US yields will undercut the USD a little more while a rebound in yields should backstop the USD at least.”
“With the Fed just around the corner, markets may settle somewhat in the short run. Yields may rebound a little later this week if the Fed holds policy, as is widely expected, and suggests it is moving to the sidelines for the next few months to assess developments. US data releases this morning include Durable Goods, housing data, Consumer Confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. The consensus call for Durables is a 0.6% M/M rise. Aircraft may be a drag, however.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.