USD/NOK dips below key SMAs as Dollar weakness rolls on

- The USD/NOK encounters a 0.50% downslide and trades around the 10.650 level, below the dual resistance of 200 and 100-day SMAs.
- The US Dollar is facing downward pressure due to growing dovish bets on the Fed.
- Thursday’s October PCE figures from the US will be the week’s highlight.
In Monday's trading session, the USD/NOK plummeted, dipping below both the 200 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages and standing around 10.650. These movements are largely attributable to the growing weakness of the USD, particularly ahead of the expected Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures for the US from October on Thursday, which will be important for the expectations on the next Federal Reserve's movements. No relevant reports were released during the session.
The upcoming week will primarily focus on two key economic indicators for the USD: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q3 and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, which serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. It is important to note that the outcome of the PCE data will greatly influence the short-term expectations of the central bank, potentially impacting the trajectory of the USD/NOK pair.
The Fed has recently hinted that it has yet to see further evidence of inflation coming down after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which saw the inflation in the US decelerating. In that sense, the PCE and GDP figures on Thursday will give markets further guidance on the US economy's current situation to continue placing their bets. As for now, rate swaps suggest that a no-hike is priced in for the next December meeting, while investors see rate cuts by mid-2024.
That said, it will all come down to the incoming data as the Fed left the door for further tightening in case needed.
USD/NOK levels to watch
Given the technical indicators on the daily chart, the selling momentum is in command for the time being. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a negative slope pointing towards an increasing bearish momentum. Moreover, it's in the negative territory, solidifying the sellers' dominance. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) further affirms the bearish inclination, as the red bars are on an upward trajectory, indicating that bearish momentum is gaining traction
Another bearish signal is the pair's position in relation to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The USD/NOK is trading below its 20,100 and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that the bear's control surpasses the immediate time frame.
Support Levels: 10.600,10.530,10.460.
Resistance Levels 10.660-10.680 (200 and 100-day SMA convergence), 10.705,10.730.
USD/NOK daily chart
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.6527
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0547
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|10.7074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.981
|Daily SMA50
|10.9443
|Daily SMA100
|10.6786
|Daily SMA200
|10.6601
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.7872
|Previous Daily Low
|10.6841
|Previous Weekly High
|10.827
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.6324
|Previous Monthly High
|11.277
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.6561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.7235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.7478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.6652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.6231
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.7684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.8294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.8716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
