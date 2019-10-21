USD/MXN Technical analysis: Bearish bias intact as price eyes long-term uptrend line

Mexican peso holds a positive outlook against US Dollar.

USD/MXN shows oversold readings, consolidation expected while above 19.10.

The USD/MXN failed to recover above 19.15 and is about to end the day near the 19.10 support level, with the bearish bias intact.

Despite some oversold readings, no signs of a correction are seen yet. A consolidation on top of 19.10 could alleviate the negative pressure.

A break below 19.10 would expose 19.00 and the medium-term support seen around 19.05, an uptrend line from 2017. A close below would target 18.90 and then a test of 2019 lows around 18.75 seem likely.

A recover above 19.30 would point to some US Dollar strength. Above the critical resistance could be located at 19.40 (horizontal level and 20-day moving average).

USD/MXN daily chart

