  • Mexican Peso recovers as weak US data sparks a sell-off, bringing USD/MXN down from a four-week high.
  • US job growth disappoints, triggering Dollar weakness; inflation fears persist as Average Hourly Earnings rise.
  • Mexican inflation declines for the fifth month, defying estimates; CME FedWatch Tool shows heightened odds for a Fed rate hike.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) recovered some ground on Friday as soft data on the United States (US) triggered a US Dollar (USD) sell-off. Hence the USD/MXN dropped from four-week highs, trading at 17.1388, down 0.55%.

USD/MXN reacts to underwhelming Nonfarm Payrolls figures and inflation concerns

The US Department of Labor revealed that June’s Nonfarm Payrolls figures for June showed that the economy added 209K jobs, beneath forecasts of 225K, triggering US Dollar weakness across the board. The Unemployment Rate portrayed a tight labor market, with June figures coming at 3.6% vs. 3.7%, while Average Hourly Earning (AHE) expanded 4.4% YoY, above the prior’s month 4.2%, adding to inflationary pressures, keeping the US Federal Reserve (Fed) under pressure.

Following the data, the USD/MXN continued its downtrend, falling from 17.30 to 17.11. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury note yields 4.058%, falls one and a half basis points, while the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, dives to 102.279, losses 0.81% after staying above the 103.000 during the past four days.

Across the border, the Mexican economic docker revealed June’s inflation fell for the fifth straight month to 5.06%, as shown by INEGI. Consumer prices dropped 0.10% in June from May, exceeding estimates of -0.09%. Annual core CPI which strips volatile items, was 6.89% in June, above forecasts of 6.87%.

Regarding expectations for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) July monetary policy, the CME FedWatch Tool shows odds standing at 92.4%, higher than last week’s 86.8%; nonetheless, investors are not estimating additional hikes, even though the Fed’s dot-plot shows the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) peaking at 5.6%.

USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Given the fundamental backdrop, the USD/MXN would likely continue to edge down as the interest rate differential between Mexico (11.25%), and the US (5.125%) favors the Mexican Peso (MXN). The USD/MXN could be re-testing the 17.0000 figure, but some support levels must be surpassed on its way down. The USD/MXN’s first support level would be the 17.1000 mark, followed by the 17.0000 figure. Breach of the latter will expose the year-to-date (YTD) low at 16.9761.

USD/MXN Daily chart

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.1422
Today Daily Change -0.0997
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 17.2419
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.1391
Daily SMA50 17.4687
Daily SMA100 17.8723
Daily SMA200 18.6398
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.382
Previous Daily Low 16.999
Previous Weekly High 17.1791
Previous Weekly Low 17.0456
Previous Monthly High 17.7286
Previous Monthly Low 17.0243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.2357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1453
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0333
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.8247
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6503
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.4163
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.5906
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.7992

 

 

Share: Feed news

