USD/MXN rebounds back to 24.30 amid risk aversion

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso outperforming despite pullback against US dollar.
  • USD/MXN finds support at the 24.00 area and rebounds.

The USD/MXN bounced to the upside after reaching 24.00 and is back at the 24.30 area. Risk aversion weakened the Mexican peso that erased all gains versus the greenback.

After equity prices in Wall Street resumed the decline, the USD/MXN turned to the upside. The Dow Jones is losing 2.18% and the Nasdaq 2.20%. US yields are falling despite comments from Fed Chair Powell against negative rates.

Despite losing ground versus the greenback, the Mexican peso is outperforming on Wednesday. The best among emerging markets is the Chilean peso (USD/CLP down 0.90%) while the worst the Colombian peso (USD/COP +0.70%).

In Mexico, attention turns to the central bank that on Thursday will announce its decision on monetary policy. A 50bps rate cut is expected.  “We see MXN remaining under fundamental pressure, however, the degree to which Banxico surprises with the size of easing or with a dovish tone at the May meeting may negatively impact the peso in the short term”, explained analysts at TD Securities.

Technical outlook

The pair continues to make higher highs and higher lows, a bullish sign. A consolidation above 24.35 should open the doors for a test of 24.50. On the lie side, the 24.00 area is the immediate support and a break lower would target 23.80. The next support emerges at 23.50.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 24.249
Today Daily Change -0.1131
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 24.3621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.2225
Daily SMA50 23.5456
Daily SMA100 21.1982
Daily SMA200 20.3127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.4133
Previous Daily Low 23.756
Previous Weekly High 24.8895
Previous Weekly Low 23.5515
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.1622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.0071
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.941
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.5199
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.2837
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.5983
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.8344
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.2555

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.

Gold News

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI: Price consolidation continues

WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.

Oil News

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates

The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures