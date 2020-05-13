Powell speech: Slower recovery means Fed may have to do more

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks on the current state of the US economy at an event organized by the Peterson Institue for International Economics.

Key quotes

"The Fed does not play a formal role in fiscal policy, would not take a position on a particular spending bill."

"Important for the US economy to get back on a sustainable fiscal path over the long run."

"May take even a few more months for economic recovery to take shape."

"Slower recovery means the Fed may have to do more."

