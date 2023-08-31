- USD/MXN trades around 17.00, up significantly from a daily low of 16.7083, as month-end flows and mixed US economic data favor the Greenback.
- Banxico announces the winding down of its hedge program settled in Mexican Pesos, adding fuel to the USD/MXN rally; traders eye a daily close above 17.0000.
- Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja rules out rate cuts and raises Mexico’s 2023 growth estimates, while Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic comments on US inflation policy.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) plunged more than 1.62% against the US Dollar (USD) late in the New York session due to month-end flows favoring the USD, mixed US data, as well as Bank of Mexico (Banxico) news. Therefore, the USD/MXN is trading at 17.0079 after hitting a daily low of 16.7083.
Mexican Peso drops over 1.60% vs. USD amid mixed US data, Banxico’s decision to wind down hedge program
Wall Street trades mixed as investors brace for August’s Nonfarm Payrolls report release. Analysts estimate the US economy added 170K jobs, 17K less than July’s data, while Average Hourly Earnings are foreseen at 4.4% YoY, unchanged. Later in the day, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will reveal the Manufacturing PMI, estimated at 47, above July 46.4, with most subcomponents seen increasing except for the employment index.
Aside from this, the US economic agenda on Thursday revealed the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), was 3.3% YoY, as expected, but exceeded June’s 3%. Core PCE, sought by Fed members as its focal point, is stickier than what policymakers were projecting, stands at 4.2% YoY as foreseen but above the previous month’s 4.1%. At the same time, the unemployment claims came below estimates of 235K, at 229K, contrary to earlier data revealed during the week, that underscored the labor market was losing traction.
That said, the USD/MXN edged higher, not only on US data. Banxico reported that it’s winding down its hedge program settled in Mexican Pesos.
The exotic pair rallied sharply and touched a daily high of 17.1114 before reversing its course below the 17.0000 mark. However, traders are eyeing a daily close above 17.0000, with USD/MXN buyers setting their sights on the 100-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.3072.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, rises by 0.41%, at 103.606. US Treasury bond yields and worldwide remain depressed as traders prepare for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Aside from this, Banxico’s Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja took off from the table rate cuts, as she added, “The outlook ahead continues to be complex and uncertain. It’s important to remember that disinflation periods are not linear.” Should be said, Banxico raised growth estimates for Mexico’s economy in 2023 to 3%, above the previous estimate of 2.3%.
On the central bank front, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said the policy was appropriately restrictive to bring inflation towards the US central bank’s 2% target over a “reasonable” period.
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After the USD/MXN breached the 50 and 20-DMAs, the pair must clear resistance levels if buyers want to regain control. A daily close above 17.0000 could spur a rally toward the August 17 high of 17.2073. A breach of the latter would expose the May 17 daily low, at 17.4038, seen as a crucial level for traders. Once cleared, the USD/MXN would achieve successive series of higher highs and lows, opening the door to test the 200-(DMA) at 18.0671.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9959
|Today Daily Change
|0.2540
|Today Daily Change %
|1.52
|Today daily open
|16.7419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.9965
|Daily SMA50
|16.9766
|Daily SMA100
|17.3237
|Daily SMA200
|18.0877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.8036
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7269
|Previous Weekly High
|17.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7366
|Previous Monthly High
|17.3957
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6258
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.8341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.8646
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.0850 ahead of NFP
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0835 and then rebounded to the 1.0850 area. The Euro underperformed, while the US Dollar showed mixed results on Thursday. On Friday, the primary focus will be on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD slides on Thursday, finds support at 1.2650
GBP/USD weakened on Thursday as the US Dollar strengthened. The Greenback maintained its tone following the release of US consumer inflation data. The pair is consolidating around the 1.2670 level ahead of the NFP report on Friday.
Gold: XAU/USD eases modestly as sentiment sours Premium
XAU/USD eased modestly on Thursday as financial markets turned risk-averse. The US Dollar took some advantage over its safe-haven counterpart during American trading hours, although XAU/USD ranged for most of the day, currently trading at around $1,940 a troy ounce.
Could US Nonfarm Payrolls provide directional cues Bitcoin needs?
Bitcoin price is likely to see an additional spike in volatility as the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) number for August is set to be released on September 1.
Lawsuit against brokerages fails to lift MULN price
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock shed 5.2% on Wednesday despite the announcement earlier in the week that the company was suing several of the nation’s largest brokerages for alleged stock manipulation.