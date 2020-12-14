USD/MXN Price Analysis: Pair tests 20.20 as Mexican peso loses momentum

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN main trend is bearish, short-term supported at 19.90 and 19.70.
  • US dollar set to strengthen if it holds above 20.20.

The USD/MXN pair is rising for the fourth consecutive day and is it is holding firm above the 20-day moving average. The US dollar gained momentum on Monday after holding above 20.00 and it is testing the 20.20/25 resistance.

The main trend in USD/MXN is bearish, although in the short-term technical indicators favor the upside. The next strong resistance is seen at 20.75, a horizontal level and the 55-day simple moving average. It if it breaks above, a test the eight-month downtrend line, today at 21.30, seems likely.

A slide back below 19.95 would weaken the US dollar. The next support is located at 19.90 and below the December low around 19.70. A consolidation under 19.70 would target 19.55/60.

Overview
Today last price 20.1968
Today Daily Change 0.0690
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 20.1278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0453
Daily SMA50 20.6518
Daily SMA100 21.2852
Daily SMA200 22.211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.1945
Previous Daily Low 19.9528
Previous Weekly High 20.1945
Previous Weekly Low 19.7
Previous Monthly High 21.9797
Previous Monthly Low 19.9377
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.1022
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.0451
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.9889
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7472
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.2306
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.3334
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.4723

 

 

