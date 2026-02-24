Fed’s Collins: We're quite likely to hold current rates for some time
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said on Tuesday that it will be appropriate to hold in the current range for some time.
I'm watching to see if high productivity helps disinflation process.
So far hearing AI has been enhancing work, not displacing workers.
I am a cautious optimist regarding all economic impact.
Overall the unemployment rate is low.
Tariff ruling adds bit of potential inflation persists.
Latest tariff news has not altered outlook much.
We're quite likely to hold current rates for some time.
Fed policy mildly restrictive and may be close to neutral.
It seems to me that monetary policy should be patient and deliberate.
Baseline view is that inflation should decline later this year.
Seeking more confidence disinflation has resumed.
Lower job growth may reflect productivity and uncertainty.
Job market softened last year but wasn't soft.
There may be more stability in job market amid fragility.
Recent job data has been promising.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 97.88, up 0.14% on the day.
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
