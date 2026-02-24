GBP/USD stalls as Bailey flags services inflation

GBP/USD was essentially flat on Tuesday, drifting around 1.3500 in a quiet session. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870 and is now consolidating in a tight range around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with a cluster of mixed candles over the past two weeks suggesting indecision after the sell-off.

The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% in February by a narrow 5-4 vote, with Governor Andrew Bailey casting the deciding vote to hold. Testifying before parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday, Bailey said a March rate cut is "a genuinely open question," noting that services price inflation came in at 4.4% in January, well above the BoE's 4.1% forecast. Chief Economist Huw Pill echoed the caution, warning against being "beguiled" by headline inflation falling toward the 2% target. UK data has otherwise been encouraging, with February's PMI showing private-sector activity expanding at its fastest pace since April 2024 and January retail sales beating expectations.

On the US Dollar (USD) side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates at 3.50% to 3.75% in January, with minutes released last week showing several participants discussed the possibility of raising rates if inflation remains above target. US consumer confidence edged up to 91.2 in February, though the expectations component has now spent 13 consecutive months below the 80 recession-warning threshold. Trump's new 15% global tariffs continue to weigh on risk sentiment, though existing trade arrangements with the UK are expected to remain in place for now.

Consolidation around the 50-day EMA as Stochastic drifts in oversold territory

The pair has fallen back to the 50-day EMA near 1.3520, which is acting as a pivot after holding as support through the January rally. The 200-day EMA around 1.3330 continues to rise and is well below current price action, keeping the broader uptrend from the late-2025 lows valid. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is drifting in the oversold zone, suggesting the pullback from the 1.3870 high is getting stretched to the downside. A break below 1.3430 would open a path toward the 200-day EMA, while a reclaim of 1.3600 would be the first sign of buyers re-engaging toward the year-to-date high.

GBP/USD daily chart