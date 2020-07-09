USD/MXN Price Analysis: Moving sideways, firm above 22.00

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN offers mixed signs, suggesting more range trading above 22.00.
  • A break above 22.95 (55-day SMA) would clear the way toward 23.20.

The USD/MXN is trading unchanged at 22.60. Earlier it spiked down to 22.53 and then bounced to 22.75. It is moving with a modest bearish bias in the short-term but overall it continues to move in a range between 22.20 and 22.95. Late in July rose above 23.00 but it was rejected and pulled back.

The July rally was capped by the 55-day moving average that stands at 22.95. A break higher would clear the way to more gains, targeting 23.20.

Ahead of the Asian session, the key supports is seen around 22.60/65 (20-SMA in 4-hour chart); below emerges 22.45. The critical support is 22.20 that if broken would see the bearish pressure intensified, leading to a test of 22.00. On the upside, 22.75 and 22.80 are the immediate resistances that protect 22.90.  

USD/MXN 4-hour chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.6615
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 22.6649
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.6109
Daily SMA50 22.8699
Daily SMA100 22.7657
Daily SMA200 20.9114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.8982
Previous Daily Low 22.6463
Previous Weekly High 23.2298
Previous Weekly Low 22.3794
Previous Monthly High 23.2298
Previous Monthly Low 21.4609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.7426
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.802
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.5747
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.4846
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.3228
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.8266
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.9884
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.0786

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall

EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens

GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD

Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level. 

Gold News

Altcoin season confirmed

Altcoin season confirmed

Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.

Read more

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures