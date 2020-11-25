USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso testing levels under 20.00 (again)

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN erases gains as the US dollar weakens across the board.
  • The trend keeps favoring the Mexican peso that is testing a psychological level.

The USD/MXN erased losses and is trading back under 20.00. The recovery of the US dollar lost momentum under 20.10 and turned to the downside. The Mexican peso is the best performer among emerging market currencies over the last week but on Wednesday is lagging.

The main trend in USD/MXN keeps pointing to the downside, and a consolidation below 20.00 should lead to more losses. The next key supports are seen at 19.75/80 and below at 19.55.

On the upside, resistance level might be seen around 20.30 and above at 20.70. A break above 21.50 (downtrend line) would negate the current bearish bias, suggesting a stronger recovery or a consolidation at higher levels.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.0176
Today Daily Change -0.0115
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 20.0291
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.6148
Daily SMA50 21.1251
Daily SMA100 21.6115
Daily SMA200 22.1682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.7191
Previous Daily Low 19.9918
Previous Weekly High 20.4386
Previous Weekly Low 20.052
Previous Monthly High 22.1344
Previous Monthly Low 20.831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.2696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.4413
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.7742
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.5193
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.0468
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.5015
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.974
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.2289

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 10-week highs after mixed US data

EUR/USD advances toward 10-week highs after mixed US data

EUR/USD is trading close to the 10-week highs. A big bulk of US data came in mixed. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off Brexit

GBP/USD rises toward 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off Brexit

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.34, amid dollar weakness. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK data US data was mixed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows

XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows

Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.

Gold news

WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA

WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.

Oil News

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures