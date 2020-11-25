USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso testing levels under 20.00 (again)

- USD/MXN erases gains as the US dollar weakens across the board.
- The trend keeps favoring the Mexican peso that is testing a psychological level.
The USD/MXN erased losses and is trading back under 20.00. The recovery of the US dollar lost momentum under 20.10 and turned to the downside. The Mexican peso is the best performer among emerging market currencies over the last week but on Wednesday is lagging.
The main trend in USD/MXN keeps pointing to the downside, and a consolidation below 20.00 should lead to more losses. The next key supports are seen at 19.75/80 and below at 19.55.
On the upside, resistance level might be seen around 20.30 and above at 20.70. A break above 21.50 (downtrend line) would negate the current bearish bias, suggesting a stronger recovery or a consolidation at higher levels.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.0176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0115
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|20.0291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.6148
|Daily SMA50
|21.1251
|Daily SMA100
|21.6115
|Daily SMA200
|22.1682
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.7191
|Previous Daily Low
|19.9918
|Previous Weekly High
|20.4386
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.052
|Previous Monthly High
|22.1344
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.831
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.4413
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.5193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.0468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.5015
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.2289
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 10-week highs after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to the 10-week highs. A big bulk of US data came in mixed. Durable goods orders beat estimates yet jobless claims disappointed with a rise. Q3 GDP was confirmed at 33.1%. The FOMC Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off Brexit
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.34, amid dollar weakness. EC President von der Leyen reported progress in Brexit talks but also doubts that a deal can be reached. UK data US data was mixed.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
WTI flirts with 8-month highs just below $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the WTI extends the rally above the $45.00 mark. Optimism on higher demand boosts crude oil prices. The EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes up next.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!