USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso recovers strength after rejection from above 21.00

By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso rises versus US dollar on Monday amid improvement in risk sentiment.
  • Bias in USD/MXN keeps favoring the upside; the dollar faces resistance at 21.00.

The USD/MXN is hovering around 20.65, at the lowest level since Wednesday. It is correcting lower after being rejected from above 21.00. The main trend in the short-term continues to point to the upside. A consolidation above 21.00 is needed to clear the way to more gains. Resistance levels above might be seen at 21.10 and 21.30, before the strong barrier of 21.50.

Technical indicators in the daily chart point to some consolidation ahead, with the odds of further correction. The area of 20.50 is the next support that should limit the downside, probably favoring a rebound.

The critical support for the bullish perspective is at 20.05, an uptrend line and also the 55-day simple moving average. A break lower would negate the upside bias, leaving the USD/MXN vulnerable to more losses. An intermediate support is spotted at 20.30 (20-day moving average).

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6536
Today Daily Change -0.2709
Today Daily Change % -1.29
Today daily open 20.9245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.3046
Daily SMA50 20.0818
Daily SMA100 20.2934
Daily SMA200 21.2003
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.0483
Previous Daily Low 20.7768
Previous Weekly High 21.0483
Previous Weekly Low 20.3502
Previous Monthly High 21.0483
Previous Monthly Low 19.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.8805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.9446
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.7848
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.645
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.5133
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.0563
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.188
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.3278

 

 

Latest Forex News

