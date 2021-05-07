USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso breaks 20.00, tests levels under 19.90

- USD/MXN breaks key short-term supports, looks for 19.80
- Despite the rally versus USD, the Mexican peso is far from being a top EM performer.
A sharp decline of the US dollar across the board pushed the USD/MXN under 20.00. After breaking the 20.05/00 barrier, the price dropped to 19.85, hitting the lowest level since April 29.
The USD/MXN is testing levels under 19.90, and if it holds below, a decline targeting 19.80 seems likely. Technical indicators favor further losses at the moment. The April floor at 19.75/80 should offer support. A break lower should expose the 19.50 area.
A recovery back above 20.00/05 is needed for the greenback to alleviate the bearish pressure. Above the next resistance stands at 20.15, followed by the critical 20.30.
The USD/MXN is ending Friday on a weak note, driven by a decline of the dollar. Just one day ago, it was testing the 20.30 resistance; now it is back under the 20-day moving average.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.8737
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2133
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|20.087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.0312
|Daily SMA50
|20.408
|Daily SMA100
|20.2351
|Daily SMA200
|20.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.3007
|Previous Daily Low
|20.0716
|Previous Weekly High
|20.2785
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.7837
|Previous Monthly High
|20.498
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.7799
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.1591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.0055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.7765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.2346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.3821
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.4636
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skyrockets to 1.2150 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD has hit a new multi-month peak above 1.2150 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April, nearing 1.40. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.