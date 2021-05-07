USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican peso breaks 20.00, tests levels under 19.90

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN breaks key short-term supports, looks for 19.80
  • Despite the rally versus USD, the Mexican peso is far from being a top EM performer.

A sharp decline of the US dollar across the board pushed the USD/MXN under 20.00. After breaking the 20.05/00 barrier, the price dropped to 19.85, hitting the lowest level since April 29.

The USD/MXN is testing levels under 19.90, and if it holds below, a decline targeting 19.80 seems likely. Technical indicators favor further losses at the moment. The April floor at 19.75/80 should offer support. A break lower should expose the 19.50 area.

A recovery back above 20.00/05 is needed for the greenback to alleviate the bearish pressure. Above the next resistance stands at 20.15, followed by the critical  20.30.

The USD/MXN is ending Friday on a weak note, driven by a decline of the dollar. Just one day ago, it was testing the 20.30 resistance; now it is back under the 20-day moving average.

USD/MXN daily chart

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.8737
Today Daily Change -0.2133
Today Daily Change % -1.06
Today daily open 20.087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.0312
Daily SMA50 20.408
Daily SMA100 20.2351
Daily SMA200 20.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.3007
Previous Daily Low 20.0716
Previous Weekly High 20.2785
Previous Weekly Low 19.7837
Previous Monthly High 20.498
Previous Monthly Low 19.7799
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.1591
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2132
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.0055
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.9241
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.7765
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.2346
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.3821
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.4636

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

