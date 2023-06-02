USD/MXN Price Analysis: Mexican Peso appears well-set to refresh monthly low near 17.42

- USD/MXN remains pressured at the lowest levels in two weeks after snapping two-day uptrend.
- Clear downside break of short-term support line, bearish MACD signals favor Mexican Peso buyers.
- 50-SMA, descending resistance line from late April adds to the upside filters.
- Oscillators keep sellers hopeful but the downside appears bumpy.
USD/MXN prods intraday low near 17.54 as it run the previous day’s bearish play despite a limited audience on early Friday. In doing so, the Mexican Peso (MXN) pair extends the mid-week reversal from the 50-SMA, as well as the downside break of a two-week-old rising trend line.
Not only a U-turn from the short-term key moving average and the support line break but the bearish MACD signals also favor the USD/MXN sellers. However, the RSI (14) line remains below 50.0 and hence suggests limited downside room.
As a result, the multi-month low marked in May around 17.42 gains the USD/MXN pair seller’s attention.
In a case where the USD/MXN pair remains bearish past 17.42, it will witness a bumpy road toward the 17.00 psychological magnet. That said, the year 2016 low of 17.05 may act as an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the immediate support-turned-resistance, around 17.58 by the press time, to recall the USD/MXN buyers.
Even so, the 50-SMA level of around 17.73 may challenge the pair buyers before giving them control.
It’s worth noting that a convergence of the downward-sloping resistance line from late April and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May fall, around 17.90, quickly followed by the 18.00 round figure, acts as the last defense of the bears.
USD/MXN Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.544
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|17.5532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.687
|Daily SMA50
|17.9287
|Daily SMA100
|18.2672
|Daily SMA200
|18.9978
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.7286
|Previous Daily Low
|17.5409
|Previous Weekly High
|17.9981
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|18.078
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.4203
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.6126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.6569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.4866
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.4199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.2989
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.7952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.8619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
