USD/MXN Price Analysis: At fresh eight-month lows, next target near 19.60

  • Mexican peso continues to rise at a modest pace versus the US dollar.
  • Next potential target in USD/MXN seen at 19.55/60.

The USD/MXN is trading at 19.72, after hitting at 19.69 the lowest level since March. A consolidation below the 19.70/75 area would open the doors to further losses. The next target is seen at 19.55/60; below the next strong barrier is the 19.30 area.

The main trend in USD/MXN is bearish. A correction would face initial resistance at 19.95/20.00. A recovery above 20.20 (horizontal resistance / 20-day moving average) would alleviate the bearish pressure.

On a wider perspective, the negative trend will remain in place as long as it holds below an eight-month downtrend line, today at the 21.30/35.

USD/MXN daily chart

 

usdmxn

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7183
Today Daily Change -0.1347
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 19.853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.1509
Daily SMA50 20.816
Daily SMA100 21.3823
Daily SMA200 22.2064
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.979
Previous Daily Low 19.7422
Previous Weekly High 20.2172
Previous Weekly Low 19.7397
Previous Monthly High 21.9797
Previous Monthly Low 19.9377
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.8886
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.8327
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.7372
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.6213
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.5004
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.9739
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.0948
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.2107

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

