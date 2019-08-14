USD/MXN jumps back above 19.70, up almost 2% having biggest gain since May

- Emerging market currencies remain under pressure amid risk aversions.
- USD/MXN erases yesterday’s losses, approaches the upper limit of the current range.
- Banxico meeting on Thursday: Consensus expects no change, but some see a rate cut.
The USD/MXN accelerated to the upside during the American session, and it just broke above 19.70, reaching the highest level in two days and making a critical reversal from 19.35. The next relevant resistance is the 19.80 area: a consolidation on top would clear the way for a test of 20.00.
The US Dollar gains 2% against the Peso, the most in two months, boosted by risk aversion across global markets that weight, particularly on Emerging market currencies. Growth concerns impact on market participants.
On Thursday the Bank of Mexico will decide on monetary policy. Currently, the rate stands at 8.25% the highest in a decade. With the economy stagnated, the bias favors a dovish statement but not necessarily a rate cut yet.
MXN Outlook
From a fundamental perspective, the current financial environment is not positive for Emerging markets. Expectations of rate cut across the G10 are not enough to offset global growth concerns, geopolitical conflicts and the new collapse in Argentinean assets. The last might not have a significant impact in the future, but near term, it had an impact in Latin American currencies. “In our opinion, the contagion from Argentina to other emerging markets will be limited (unless it defaults on its debt) due to the relatively small size of the Argentine economy and easing mode of the Fed and ECB. In general, emerging markets are driven more by trade war issues, the state of the global economy and the monetary policy stances of the Fed and other big central banks”, said Danske Bank analysts
Regarding USD/MXN, Rabobank analysts consider that the recent move in pushed the pair above their 19.30 forecast from a month ago and close to their 19.80 target for the end of Q3. “Our forecast is for the pair to trade with a 20 handle heading into year-end but of course we could get there much sooner. That said, we are reticent to change our forecast quite yet and will wait to see how markets trade for the entirety of this week”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.