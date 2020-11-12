USD/MXN hovering around 20.50 ahead of Banxico’s decision

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/MXN consolidates after rising sharply from 20.00.
  • Mexican peso steady ahead of Banxico’s decision (19:00 GMT).

The USD/MXN is steady hovering around 20.50 ahead of the decision of the Bank of Mexico. The US dollar is mixed on Thursday after US data and Powell’s speech.

The Mexican peso is falling for the second day in a row versus the US dollar as it continues to move away from multi-month highs it reached on Monday. USD/MXN dropped to 20.00 and rebounded sharply. Earlier it rose to 20.63, hitting a five-day high.

Eyes on Banxico

In less than two hours, the Bank of Mexico will announce its decision on monetary policy. Most analysts expect a rate cut by 25 bps, and others see no change. Over the last three months, inflation rose above Banxico’s target, adding pressure to the central bank to slowdown in its easing cycle. At the same time, the economy needs more stimulus, and the recent appreciation of the Mexican peso offers positive arguments for more rate cuts.

“We expect Banxico to cut by 25bps and signal a hold on rates for an indefinite period of time. While it appears that the momentum of the Covid-19 price shock is ebbing, and inflation expectations remain relatively stable, our inflation forecasts suggest that prices will not top out until Q2 2021. This suggests conservatism for Banxico going forward in order to preserve credibility and maintain yield-support for MXN”, explained analysts at TD Securities.

At BBVA, economists think the Bank of Mexico will keep making rate cut in 25bp steps from here until the policy rate reaches 3.0%, in May 2021. “We continue to expect that Banxico will slash rates further than currently expected, as Banxico keeps them close to 0% in real terms.”

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.4821
Today Daily Change -0.0408
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 20.5229
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.9822
Daily SMA50 21.3378
Daily SMA100 21.8339
Daily SMA200 22.0953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.6134
Previous Daily Low 20.2458
Previous Weekly High 21.9797
Previous Weekly Low 20.521
Previous Monthly High 22.1344
Previous Monthly Low 20.831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.473
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.3863
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.308
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.0932
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.9405
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.6756
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.8283
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.0431

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

