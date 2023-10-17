USD/MXN holds positive ground below 18.00, focus on the US Retail Sales

USD/MXN posts modest gains around 17.90 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The rebound of the pair is bolstered by the renewed demand for US Treasury yields. In the absence of top-tier economic data released from Mexico, the USD/MXN pair remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics and risk sentiment. Furthermore, a rise in geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas might cap the downside of the pair and boost the US Dollar (USD), a safe-haven asset. That said, the dovish remarks from many Federal Reserve (Fed) officials weigh on the US Dollar (USD). Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee maintained his dovish stance by saying that a fall in US inflation is not a bleep, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that in the absence of some turn in the data, the Fed should hold rates steady. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, catches a minor bid into 106.30. The US Treasury yield recovers its losses, with the US 10-Y yield staying at 4.748% by press time. About the data, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed on Monday that the US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October dropped to 4.6 from the previous reading of 1.9 rise, beating the estimation of a 7.0 decline. Last week, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) annually and monthly for September came in at 3.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Both figures exceeded market expectations. In accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank raised its economic growth projection for Mexico to 3.2% in 2023. This forecast surpasses the Ministry of Finance of Mexico's expectations. It’s worth noting that the Bank of Mexico’s committee decided to maintain the interest rate at a record high of 11.25% for the fourth consecutive time at its September meeting, citing an uncertain inflationary outlook. Looking ahead, the US Retail Sales will be released later on Tuesday, which is expected to rise 0.2%. The Fed speakers on Tuesday, including Williams, Bowman, Barkin, and Kashkari, could offer some hints about further monetary policy paths. On Friday, Mexico's Retail Sales for August will be due. Traders will take cues from these data and find trading opportunities around the USD/MXN pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.