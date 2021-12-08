  • The USD/MXN extends weekly fall, down for the third consecutive day.
  • A mixed-market sentiment favors risk-sensitive currencies like the Mexican Peso to the detriment of the US dollar.
  • USD/MXN Price Forecast Has an upward bias unless MXN bulls hold the exchange rate under 21.00.

The USD/MXN is falling during the New York session, down some 0.47%, trading at 20.95 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as European equity indices ended the day in the red, while US equities are rising across the pond, except for the Dow Jones, which is down 0.15%.

In the overnight session, upbeat news regarding vaccine effectiveness against the omicron variant improved market sentiment. Early lab studies made by two of the most successful COVID-19 vaccines showed that a third shot neutralizes the omicron variant. That enhanced risk appetite toward riskier assets, favoring risk-sensitive currencies like the Mexican Peso, rising almost half-percent against the greenback.

That said, the Mexican Peso remained subdued in the overnight session, seesawing around 21.00, though, at the overlap of the European and the American session, the Mexican Peso strengthened, dipping to a fresh weekly low at 20.8840. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of its rivals, slides almost 0.50%, sitting at 95.88, a headwind for the USD/MXN pair.

An absent Mexican and US economic docket would leave USD/MXN traders leaning to market sentiment dynamics and the US Consumer Price Index for November, to be released on Friday.

USD/MXN Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/MXN daily chart shows that the pair has an upward bias, as demonstrated by the daily moving averages (DMA’s), which reside well above the spot price with a slight horizontal slope. The pair bounced at the October 12 high previous resistance-turned-support level at 20.9002, some 400 pips away from the 61.8% Fibo retracement. However, USD bulls would need a daily close above 21.00 to resume the uptrend.

In that outcome, the first resistance would be the 50% Fibo retracement at 21.2006. A clear break of the latter would expose the 38.2% Fibo retracement at 21.4252, followed by a weekly high at 21,6338.

On the other hand, if the USD/MXN posts a daily close below the 61.8% Fibo retracement, that would open the door for further losses. The first support would be the 50-DMA at 20.7256, followed by the 78.6% Fibo retracement at 20.6564.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.9493
Today Daily Change -0.0656
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 21.0149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.0995
Daily SMA50 20.727
Daily SMA100 20.3802
Daily SMA200 20.2743
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.304
Previous Daily Low 21.0088
Previous Weekly High 21.9945
Previous Weekly Low 21.1175
Previous Monthly High 22.1557
Previous Monthly Low 20.2514
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.1216
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.1913
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.9144
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.814
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.6192
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.2097
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.4045
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.505

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

