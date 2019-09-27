USD/MXN breaks above 19.70 to the highest level in three weeks

  • Mexican peso among worst performers over the last five days. 
  • USD/MXN accelerated to the upside, having the best week in a month. 

The USD/MXN broke to the upside after moving for hours in a tight range and jumped to 19.73, reaching the highest level since September 6. Near the end of the week it is hovering slightly above 19.70, consolidating a weekly gain of 30 cents. 

The Greenback is having the best performance again the Peso in about a month. USD/MXN strengthened on Wednesday after breaking a key technical resistance at 19.50. The short-term trend now points to the upside. 

Outlook after Banxico 

Yesterday the Bank of Mexico cut the key interest rate by 25bps as expected. Some analysts considered it could lowered by 50bps taking into account the slowdown in inflation and Fed’s easing outlook. “Banxico sounded less unconstructive on economic dynamics while implying the importance for sustained convergence in inflation to target, CPI-suppressive factors ebb from non-core aggregates. A dovish dissent by two policymakers for a 50bp cut raises some degree of risk to MXN should Banxico begin easing more rapidly than the Fed, in the absence of a portfolio flow-attracting improvement in EM economic fundamentals”, explained Sacha Tihanyi, Deputy Head of Emerging at TD Securities. 

They continue to see Banxico easing at the rate of the Fed for now, until inflation expectations fall further and core metrics (along with wages) responds to the output gap. “This slightly dovish outcome on the meeting reinforces our bearish MXN view and look for a drift up to 20.50 through the next three months.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.7238
Today Daily Change 0.0474
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 19.6764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.5939
Daily SMA50 19.5375
Daily SMA100 19.3506
Daily SMA200 19.2646
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.6785
Previous Daily Low 19.5293
Previous Weekly High 19.5477
Previous Weekly Low 19.3208
Previous Monthly High 20.2581
Previous Monthly Low 19.1148
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.6215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.5863
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5776
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.4788
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.4284
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.7269
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.7773
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.8761

 

 

