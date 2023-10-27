USD/MXN attempts to recover recent losses, trades near 18.1600

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • USD/MXN lost ground as Mexico's economic data suggests a robust labor market.
  • Mexico’s Jobless Rate declined to 2.9% in September from the previous reading of 3%.
  • The less likelihood of the Fed increasing interest rate is weighing on the US Dollar.

USD/MXN treads water to retrace the losses registered in the previous session, trading around 18.1600 during the Asian session on Friday. The Mexican Peso (MXN) surged as Mexico's employment data revealed a robust labor market, showcasing the enduring strength of the Mexican economy.

Mexico’s Jobless Rate dropped to 2.9% in September, down from August's 3%. Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) mentioned that the growing government debt in 2024 will add another layer to the inflationary battle, highlighting a desynchronization between monetary and fiscal policies.

Moreover, the upbeat preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized data from the United States (US) increased to 4.9% in the third quarter. This higher figure compared to the previous reading of a 2.1% expansion and the 4.2% expectations could help the US Dollar (USD) to sustain its upward trajectory.

On the employment side, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 21 rose to 210K from the previous 200K, indicating the repercussions of increased interest rates in the US. This scenario may decrease the probability of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) through the end of 2023.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) receives downward pressure on the downbeat US Treasury yields observed in the previous session, bidding near 106.60 at the time of writing.

Moreover, the Greenback faced downward pressure following recent dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Chief Policymaker stated that the central bank has no immediate plans to raise rates. However, Powell also noted that further tightening of monetary policy could be on the table if there's substantial evidence of growth exceeding the norm.

Investors await the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Friday, seeking further impetus on the US economic overview.

USD/MXN: technical levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 18.1631
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 18.1552
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.0614
Daily SMA50 17.5232
Daily SMA100 17.2781
Daily SMA200 17.7379
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.4247
Previous Daily Low 18.1238
Previous Weekly High 18.4672
Previous Weekly Low 17.8719
Previous Monthly High 17.8174
Previous Monthly Low 16.9727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.2388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.3098
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.0445
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.9337
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.7436
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.3454
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.5355
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.6463

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative

EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative

The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend

GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend

After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.

GBP/USD News

Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day

Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day

Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.

Gold News

NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain

NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain

NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.

Read more

NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct

NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct

It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures