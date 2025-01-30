The US Dollar (USD) is trading mixed to a little higher overall. Trading remains relatively quiet and movement in the major currencies remains largely confined to recent ranges, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
Markets are waiting for tariff news
"Stocks are trading mostly higher while bond markets are firmer; US 10Y yields are 2-3bps lower but Treasurys are lagging European bonds following the release of soft Eurozone GDP data. The Fed left its policy rate on hold yesterday and no-one was surprised. The policy statement did read a little hawkish on the face of it, with the reference to making progress towards the 2% inflation goal removed. "
"The Fed also said that unemployment had stabilized while the labor market remained solid. Markets moved a little on the apparent hawkish tilt implied by the dropped reference to inflation but Chair Powell downplayed the change, saying policymakers were just cleaning up the statement’s language. Regardless, a period of steady policy at least seems likely as the Fed sits back and assesses the economy and developments—including the Trump team’s plans—and the window for lower US rates this year appears to have narrowed a little."
"Powell noted there was no need to hurry on policy adjustment. It’s month end but that is not generating a lot of market interest, on the face of it. Markets may hold in ranges ahead of the weekend as investors await for news on whether the US will slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD met support near 0.6200… for now
AUD/USD regained the smile and charted humble gains for the first time after three straight daily declines, managing to revisit the mid-0.6200s following the weaker US Dollar.
EUR/USD looked unfazed by the ECB’s rate cut
EUR/USD posted humble gains around the 1.0430 zone on Thursday as investors largely bypassed the widely anticipated rate cut by the ECB, re-shifting their attention to the upcoming US PCE readings.
Gold looking for higher highs beyond $2,800
Further gains allow Gold to hit a record top in levels just shy of the key $2,800 mark per ounce troy on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal came in tandem with the offered stance in the Greenback and safe-haven inflows in response to persistent threats of US tariffs,
Litecoin ETF gets acknowledged by SEC, LTC could stretch its rally to $186
Litecoin (LTC) gained over 15% on Thursday following the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) acknowledgment of Canary Capital's Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) 19b-4 filing.
The ECB cuts rates as its voyage to neutrality continues
The European Central Bank has cut interest rates again by 25bp and looks set to continue the current rate cut cycle. Even without having it fully telegraphed in recent weeks, today’s ECB decision to cut policy interest rates by 25bp is no surprise.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.