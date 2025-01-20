- USD/JPY could face pressure as Trump's inauguration nears, with potential impacts from protectionist policies.
- Speculation rises on BoJ rate hike from 0.25% to 0.50%, first since July 2024, lifting yen.
- Hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda and Deputy Governor Himino suggest monetary tightening.
The Japanese Yen gained some ground compared to the US Dollar in early trading on Monday, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates kept the USD/JPY lower, trading near 155.60, down over 0.44%.
USD/JPY dips to 155.60; markets anticipate a rate hikefrom BoJ
Interest rates in Japan remain among the lowest in the G8. According to money markets futures, the BoJ would likely increase borrowing costs from 0.25% to 0.50% on Friday, the first since July 2024.
Last week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino delivered hawkish remarks, laying the ground for the January 23-24 meeting. The December meeting minutes showed that board members favored a rate increase.
Source: Prime Market Terminal
Therefore, further USD/JPY downside is seen as the interest rate differential between the US and Japan will diminish. However, US President Donald Trump’s taking office could keep traders on their toes due to his protectionist policies, which could be inflation-prone and prevent additional easing to the Federal Reserve.
US financial markets will remain closed on Monday due to Inauguration Day, alongside Martin Luther King Day. Therefore, liquidity conditions will likely remain thin as markets resume their activities on Tuesday.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The pair remains bullishly biased, though it has fallen below the Tenkan-sen and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), opening the door for a retracement to the Kijun-sen at 155.65. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day SMA at 154.88, followed by a support trendline drawn from the September 2024 lows.
On the other hand, if USD/JPY climbs past 156.00, further upside is seen, with buyers eyeing the Tenkan-Sen at 156.92, followed by the 20-day SMA at 157.24.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.36%
|-1.11%
|-0.37%
|-1.21%
|-1.29%
|-1.36%
|-0.58%
|EUR
|1.36%
|0.19%
|0.92%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.66%
|GBP
|1.11%
|-0.19%
|0.65%
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|-0.31%
|0.46%
|JPY
|0.37%
|-0.92%
|-0.65%
|-0.83%
|-0.87%
|-1.09%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|1.21%
|-0.05%
|0.15%
|0.83%
|-0.02%
|-0.16%
|0.61%
|AUD
|1.29%
|-0.13%
|0.05%
|0.87%
|0.02%
|-0.34%
|0.46%
|NZD
|1.36%
|0.11%
|0.31%
|1.09%
|0.16%
|0.34%
|0.59%
|CHF
|0.58%
|-0.66%
|-0.46%
|0.39%
|-0.61%
|-0.46%
|-0.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
