The USD/JPY pair tumbles to the 147.00 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The decline in the US Dollar (USD) and lower US yields drags the major pair lower to the lowest level since mid-September. USD/JPY currently trades around 147.07, down 0.28% on the day. The dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials created a headwind to the pair. On Tuesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he’s confident that policy is in place now to bring inflation back under control. He added that the Fed won’t need to hike rates further from here and might start cutting rates if inflation continues to ease over the next three to five months. The Greenback attracted some selling following these comments, falling to 102.60 and the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 4.325%, the lowest since September 20. About the data, the US CB Consumer Confidence improved to 102.00 in November versus a downward revision to 99.1. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing dropped to 5.0 from the previous reading of 3.0 rise. The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index climbed 3.9% YoY in September, below the market expectation of 4.0%. On the other hand, the Japanese headline and core CPI data last week indicated that inflation data in Japan remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for the 19th consecutive month in October. Apart from this, the rising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will abandon its ultra-dovish policy in 2024 lifts the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the USD. Moving on, traders will monitor the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter (Q3). The growth rate is expected to expand by 5.0%. These data could give a clear direction to the USD/JPY pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.