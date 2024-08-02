USD/JPY trades around 149.50 after rebounding from four-month lows

- USD/JPY bounced back from a four-month low of 148.50 recorded on Thursday.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to an eight-month low of 46.8 in July, down from 48.5 in June.
- The Japanese Yen may advance as BoJ indicated that it may further increase rates if the economy requires it.
USD/JPY trades around 149.40 during the Asian session on Friday after rebounding from a four-month low of 148.50 recorded on Thursday. This upside of the USD/JPY pair could be attributed to the improved US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the increased risk-off mood following the recent manufacturing and employment data raising concerns about the US economy.
US Dollar (USD) receives support as markets are grappling with a delicate balancing act. However, an economic downturn heightens expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The CME's FedWatch Tool indicates that traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis point rate cut on September 18. Furthermore, traders await upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls and Average Hourly Earnings data for July, due to be released later in the North American session.
US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tumbled to an eight-month low of 46.8 in July, compared to the previous 48.5 reading and the forecasted move up to 48.8. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 26 rose to 249K from the previous week’s 235K, exceeding the forecast uptick to 236K.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has received support following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to raise its policy rate to a 16-year high of 0.25%. This move, along with the BoJ's indication that it may further increase rates if the economy requires it, could drive the JPY higher. Market expectations are now factoring in two additional rate hikes before the end of the fiscal year in March 2025, with the next increase anticipated in December. This outlook might limit the upside potential of the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce above 0.6500 after hot Aussie PPI inflation
AUD/USD is back above 0.6500 after finding fresh demand on hot Australian Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data. The pair also benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upswing but the further upside could be capped amid broad risk-aversion and ahead of US payrolls data.
USD/JPY fades the rebound toward 150.00 after Japan's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is falling back toward 149.00 in Asian trading on Friday, quickly fading the rebound. Japanese verbal intervention lifts the Yen while risk aversion, amid Middle East geopolitical and US economic concerns, weighs on the pair ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold rises to near $2,450 due to increased risk aversion
Gold price edges higher to near $2,450 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Friday. Traders await upcoming US labor market data, including the Nonfarm Payrolls and Average Hourly Earnings data for July.
Coinbase Q2 earnings beat expectations as crypto market posts signs of potential recovery
Coinbase is down 5% on Thursday after announcing a strong Q2 earnings report that surpassed market expectations. The company's positive Q2 report led to a slight rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
US July Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 175,000 in July. Gold is likely to react stronger to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.