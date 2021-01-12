USD/JPY tracks Nikkei 225 to print five-day uptrend above 104.00

- USD/JPY bulls keep the reins near one-month high.
- Risks dwindle amid US politics, covid worries and stimulus hopes.
- Japan’s Trade Balance eased, Current Account recovered in November.
USD/JPY picks up the bids near 104.20 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. In doing so, the yen pair rises for the fifth consecutive day as the US dollar strength and recent mild gains of S&P 500 Futures favor the bulls. It should, however, be noted that the downbeat performance of Nikkei 225 probes the upside momentum.
Other than the risk catalysts, mixed data at home also confuse USD/JPY traders. Japan’s Current Account for November grew past- ¥1551 B forecast to ¥1878.4 B but Trade Balance - BOP Basis eased from ¥971.1 B to ¥616.1 B during the stated month.
Chatters surrounding US President Donald Trump’s impeachment and the Democratic Party’s push for the covid stimulus have recently gained momentum. While political uncertainty in the world’s largest economy challenges the risks, coupled with the virus woes, expectations of fiscal stimulus favor Fed policymakers to stay cautiously optimistic.
It’s worth mentioning that the virus conditions at home have worsened off-late even as the government has already announced a lockdown in Tokyo and three neighboring areas. Recent updates from the Kyodo news said, “Japan is set to expand a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, government and ruling party sources said Monday.
On a different page, the US-China tussles are also escalating off-late and weigh on the risks. As per the latest news, China conveyed the arrival of World Health Organizations’ (WHO) officials for an inquiry into the covid trace after initially criticized for not cooperating. Also, stories suggesting the Trump administration prepare new sanctions and Beijing’s dislike for the US interference in Hong Kong and Taiwan issues portray the Sino-American tension.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and Japan’s Nikkei 225 are both printing mild gains by press time. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields also remain on the front foot above 1.0%.
Moving on, Japan’s Eco Watchers Survey for December can offer intermediate entertainment while risk catalysts are likely to remain as the key.
Technical analysis
The sustained beak of 50-day SMA, at 13.97 now, favors USD/JPY bulls to eye December high near 104.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|104.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.47
|Daily SMA50
|103.98
|Daily SMA100
|104.72
|Daily SMA200
|105.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.4
|Previous Daily Low
|103.88
|Previous Weekly High
|104.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.59
|Previous Monthly High
|104.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.88
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
