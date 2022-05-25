- USD/JPY is declining modestly towards 127.00 as investors await US PCE and GDP.
- The annual US GDP is seen stable at -1.4% while the PCE is seen firmer at 7%.
- The yen bulls have delivered a decent performance this week on upbeat PMI numbers.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a minor correction after failing to cross 127.50 as investors are keeping an eye on the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which are due on Thursday. The annual GDP is seen stabled at -1.4%.
The asset has remained vulnerable in the past few trading sessions amid weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY has delivered a subdued performance from the last week after printing a 19-year high of 105.00 on May 13. Investors have dumped the greenback heavily at elevated levels amid a rebound in the risk-on impulse, which diminished the safe-haven appeal.
Consecutive 50 basis points (bps) interest rate elevation by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June monetary policy is the talk of the town and it looks like investors have already priced in the extreme hawkish stance by the Fed.
Apart from the US GDP numbers, investors will also focus on the quarterly Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which is also seen stabled at 7%. A higher-than-expected Core PCE figure could force the Fed to sound more hawkish than the current usual.
On the Japanese front, the yen bulls have performed better this week on upbeat Jibun Bank Purchase Managers Index (PMI) numbers. The Manufacturing PMI landed at 53.2, against the forecasts of 52 while the Services PMI was recorded at 51.7, higher in comparison with the estimates of 50.6.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|126.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.24
|Daily SMA50
|126.06
|Daily SMA100
|120.65
|Daily SMA200
|116.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.09
|Previous Daily Low
|126.36
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD buyers attack 0.7100 amid sluggish Asian session, second-tier Aussie data eyed
AUD/USD grinds higher after bouncing off 21-DMA, eyes to snap two-day downtrend. The pair picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.7100, extending the previous day’s rebound from 0.7035, amid broad US dollar weakness. RBA’s Ellis hints at more rate rises, FOMC Minutes raised doubts on rate lifts post-September.
EUR/USD eyes to regain 1.0700 post-Fed Minutes, US GDP in focus
EUR/USD stays on the way to reverse the pullback from a monthly high, picking up bids to 1.0685 during early Thursday morning in Asia. Second reading of Q1 2022 US GDP, Jobless Claims and housing data to decorate calendar amid multiple holidays in Europe.
Gold bulls move in at a key support area on the FOMC minutes and a softer dollar
The FOMC minutes failed to underpin the greenback and the gold price is attempting to rally. The gold price is breaking out of the correction's dynamic resistance and bulls eye the prior highs near $1,865 for the sessions ahead.
Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin is primed for a spike in volatility
DOGE price displays subtle cues of bearish exhaustion. Dogecoin price has several extended impulse waves. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a close below $0.069
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!