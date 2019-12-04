USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Refreshes session tops, bulls await a move beyond 200-DMA

USD/JPY quickly reverses an early dip to two-week lows, below mid-108.00s.

Positive trade-related headlines prompted some intraday short-covering move.

The USD/JPY pair showed some resilience below a confluence support near mid-108.00s and rallied around 35 pips from near two-week lows in reaction to positive trade-related headlines.

The mentioned support comprises of 50-day SMA and over one-month-old ascending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

It is worth mentioning that a Bloomberg report indicated that the US and China are moving closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase-one trade deal.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have quickly moved back into the bullish territory but are yet to catch up with the positive move on 4-hourly chart/daily charts.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the very important 200-day SMA (around the 108.90 region) before positioning for additional gains.

USD/JPY daily chart