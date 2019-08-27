USD/JPY technical analysis: On the back foot below 21-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY remains below 21-DMA, near-term key horizontal resistance.
  • Recent low, nine-week-old support-line limit immediate downside.

Not only multiple failures to cross a two-month-old horizontal area but sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA) also portrays the USD/JPY pair’s weakness as it makes the rounds to 105.75 during early Tuesday.

While 105.00 can act as immediate support, latest bottom and a nine-week-old falling trend-line, near 104.50/45, restricts pair’s further declines.

In a case where prices keep trading southwards past-104.45, bears might not hesitate to target late-2016 lows surrounding 102.50.

Alternatively, 21-DMA level of 106.45 and 106.77/80 confine the pair’s near-term advances, a break of which can propel prices to July month low of 107.21 and then to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of a downpour since late-April, around 107.50.

USD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 105.72
Today Daily Change -41 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.39%
Today daily open 106.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.48
Daily SMA50 107.42
Daily SMA100 108.81
Daily SMA200 109.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.42
Previous Daily Low 104.45
Previous Weekly High 106.74
Previous Weekly Low 105.26
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.1100 amid fresh trade/political headlines

EUR/USD clings to 1.1100 amid fresh trade/political headlines

While fresh risk-on and downbeat German data dragged the EUR/USD pair down on Monday, latest trade/political news holds the quote tightly around 1.1100 during early Tuesday. German and US data decorate the economic calendar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pullback from 50% Fibo. aims at resistance-turned-support

GBP/USD: Pullback from 50% Fibo. aims at resistance-turned-support

GBP/USD takes a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August downturn as it trades near 1.2214 during the Asian session on Tuesday. An 11-day long rising trend-line becomes the key during further declines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops further to 105.70 on US-Japan trade optimism

USD/JPY drops further to 105.70 on US-Japan trade optimism

USD/JPY extends losses towards the 105.50 level, as the Yen remains buoyed by the positive developments on the US-Japan trade front. Further, broad-based US dollar weakness amid weaker Treasury yields and positive Japanese stocks also collaborate to the downside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback

Gold: Gravestone Doji indicates scope for a deeper pullback

Gold is looking heavy, having created a Gravestone Doji candle on Monday. The metal failed to close above $1,535, a sign of buyer exhaustion. Gold could fall back to $1,500 in the short-term, as the daily chart is reporting a topping pattern.

Gold News

USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008

USD/CNY jumps to highest since February 2008

China's onshore Yuan (CNY) fell to 7.1592 per US Dollar soon before press time, marking the lowest level since February 2008. The Chinese currency is now reporting almost 4% drop on a month-to-date basis.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  