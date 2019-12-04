USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 50-DMA questions break of two-month-old rising trendline

- Break of short-term support line, now resistance, drags USD/JPY to eight days’ low.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the support.
- 200-DMA offers additional resistance beyond the trend line.
USD/JPY drops to 108.50 during early Wednesday. That said, the pair nears multi-day low after breaking a two-month-old rising trend line during the previous day.
Currently, 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its rise since August restrict the pair’s immediate declines around 108.50.
Though, bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) push the sellers to watch over 107.80/70 area, comprising 100-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, in a case of the pair’s declines below 108.50.
If prices bounce back beyond support-turned-resistance line around 108.75/80, 200-DMA at 108.90 and early-November top surrounding 109.50 can offer intermediate halts to the quote’s run-up towards the monthly high near 109.75 and 110.00 afterward.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.52
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|108.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.93
|Daily SMA50
|108.48
|Daily SMA100
|107.78
|Daily SMA200
|108.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.21
|Previous Daily Low
|108.48
|Previous Weekly High
|109.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.63
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.79
