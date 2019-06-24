USD/JPY technical analysis: 107.77/81 caps latest bounce off 23.6% Fibo.

- USD/JPY’s pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement needs to clear 107.77/81 horizontal-resistance.
- Oversold RSI favors the pair’s rise to 21-DMA if it manages to clear immediate upside barrier.
While oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) might have played its role in fetching the USD/JPY pair upwards, the quote still needs to clear nearby horizontal-resistance in order to justify its strength as it takes the rounds to 107.37 during early Monday.
An area comprising lows of January 10 and June 05 questions the pair’s latest uptick targeting 21-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 108.44.
Should oversold RSI manages to propel prices beyond 108.44, current month top surrounding 108.80 and May month low near 109.01 can entertain buyers.
Meanwhile, pair’s decline below 107.06 comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of October 2018 to January 2019 decline can drag it to a descending trend-line stretched since early April, at 106.64.
It should also be noted that pair’s extended south-run past-106.64 may avail 106.00 and 105.00 round-figures as intermediate halts before revisiting the yearly low near 104.75.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.37
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.49
|Daily SMA50
|109.9
|Daily SMA100
|110.43
|Daily SMA200
|111.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.74
|Previous Daily Low
|107.04
|Previous Weekly High
|108.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.04
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
