USD/JPY sticks close to 113.50 mark as long-term US yields remain subdued

- USD/JPY continues to trade close to the 113.50 level after seeing some post-US inflation data choppiness.
- The pair continues to track moves in the US 10-year yield and as long as that remains subdued, USD/JPY will struggle to recover.
USD/JPY was subdued on Friday, for the most part sticking within recent ranges and not deviating too far from the 113.50 area, which, alongside the 50-day moving average (currently at 113.60), has acted as something of a magnet to the price action these last few days. On the day, the pair is flat just under 113.50, having seen some choppiness after the release of US inflation data which confirmed the headline rate of CPI rising to a four-decade high at 6.8%, though judging by the market reaction, mny had been expecting higher.
The pair is on course to end the week around 0.6% higher and, indeed, Omicron uncertainty that had weighed on the pair and pushed back from recent peaks above 115.00 has faded somewhat this week. Market participants are now more comfortable in the knowledge that 1) the new variant is milder than delta and 2) the Fed is intent on pressing ahead with accelerating the removal of monetary stimulus as high inflation threatens labour market progress (according to them) and as the Omicron variant threatens exacerbating inflationary pressures further.
Whilst these notions are offering some support to risk appetite and the dollar against other G10 currencies, long-term US yields remain subdued and this is preventing USD/JPY from pushing on. With the US 10-year still under 1.50%, there are clearly significant worries that the ongoing presence of the pandemic will weaken long-term growth prospects, as might a faster pace of Fed monetary stimulus removal, thus meaning that in the long-run, the Fed has to stay comparatively more accommodative.
For USD/JPY to advance back towards recent highs around 115.00, some confidence in the long-term outlook for the US economy is going to have to come back. With Covid-19 cases in the US already on the rise into winter (following in the footsteps of Europe) prior to the emergence of Omicron, expect this trend to further accelerate in the coming months. That means lockdown-light could be coming back to some of the more pro-lockdown states, weighing on activity. This could underpin the yen versus the dollar in the near term, even in the face of a hawkish Fed pivot.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|113.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.93
|Daily SMA50
|113.56
|Daily SMA100
|111.78
|Daily SMA200
|110.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.81
|Previous Daily Low
|113.27
|Previous Weekly High
|113.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.53
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
