USD/JPY steadies on 110 handle, correcting bloodbath lows

- USD/JPY bulls replenish the 110 handle, but for how long in the face of the coronavirus spread?
- Principal deputy director of the CDC: "Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic."
USD/JPY fell from 111.00 in Asia yesterday to just below 110.00 in the New York session following a drop in US stocks and lower US yields and equities. The coronavirus is making for extreme volatility and the VIX is now at 29, up from 15 last week. The yen has taken back its safe-haven status and markets await further updates on the spread of the coronavirus.
US 2-year treasury yields fell from 1.29% to 1.18% (lowest since 2017), 10-year yields from 1.40% to 1.31% (lowest since at least 1960). "Markets are pricing a 25% chance of easing at the next Fed decision on 18 March, and a terminal rate of 0.85% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently, effective FFR at 1.58%)," analysts at Westpac explained.
The virus developments continue to dominate headlines as it the severity of the situation is evolving rapidly, leading Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC to say, "current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,” Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC," and “it’s not so much a question of if this will happen any more, but rather more a question of when this will happen." More on this here.
Analysts at ANZ Bank warn, "with cases outside of China firmly in the spotlight. The potential economic impacts remain highly uncertain. Reduced trade and people flows, workplace absenteeism, supply chain disruption, and the impact on consumer and business sentiment are all going to weigh on growth."
Fed not prepared to speculate on coronavirus
Meanwhile, it was ears to the ground for Federal Reserve speakers and their opinions on the matter, although there was nothing from them. "Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida disputed suggestions that the central bank suffers from a “hall of mirrors” problem under which it slavishly follows financial-market expectations for monetary policy. He said they place at least as much weight on surveys of Fed watchers as price signals from the market in trying to determine expectations for policy," analysts at Westpac explained.
US data disappoints
As for US data, the Richmond Fed’s Feb manufacturing survey showed evidence of business concern over Covid-19, tumbling from +20 to -2 (vs estimate of +10). The Conference Board US consumer confidence also disappointed slightly at 130.7 in Feb (vs estimate of 132.2, and prior revised from 131.6 to 130.4).
USD/JPY levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6600 on awful Australian Construction data
AUD/USD fails once again to sustain above the 0.6600 level and ticks a few pips lower following a big miss on the Australian Q4 Construction Work Done data. Persisting coronavirus fears led risk-off action in the Asian equities also adds to the weight on the Aussie.
USD/JPY steadies on 110 handle, correcting bloodbath lows
USD/JPY fell from 111.00 in Asia yesterday to just below 110.00 in the New York session following a drop in US stocks and lower US yields and equities. The coronavirus is making for extreme volatility and the VIX is now at 29, up from 15 last week.
Panic Selling Could Drive These Currencies to Fresh Lows
Panic selling continued to hit the financial markets on Tuesday as investors head for the exit. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost another 800 points which is approximately 3%. Germany confirmed another case of coronavirus.
Gold: Bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears
Gold prices are seen recovering from the overnight slump to $1625 region, as the bulls look to regain the 1650 barrier amid negative sentiment seen around the Asian stocks. Virus headlines and risk trends will remain the key market drivers.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.