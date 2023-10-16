USD/JPY stands neutral above 149.50, markets await Retail Sales figures from the US

- USD/JPY continues to side-ways trade in the 149.00 - 150.00 range, as investors await fresh catalysts.
- Retail Sales from the US from September will be released on Tuesday.
- BoJ's prospects of intervening in markets to stop the Yen’s depreciation may limit the upward potential.
- The Fed’s dovish narrative is taking relevance and is limiting the USD’s upside potential.
On Monday, the USD/JPY traded with mild gains above 149.50, mainly driven by the JPY’s weakness. Likewise, the Greenback is performing poorly against its rivals as its DXY index consolidates last week’s gains after rising above 106.00.
Retail Sales figures from the US for September will provide markets with additional data on the US economy to continue placing their bets on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future decisions. In the meantime, according to the World Interest Rates Probabilities (WIRP), tightening expectations are low, mainly driven by the Fed’s doves, which refrained from committing to another rate hike in last week's Fed meeting minutes, but the US is still not showing signs of cooling down which would push the Fed to hike one more time in this tightening cycle.
Comments from Thomas Harker were interpreted as dovish on Monday after he reiterated that the Fed is “likely” done with rate hikes. Several other officials will be on the wires on Tuesday and Wednesday, including Michelle Bowman, Christopher Waller, and John Williams, and dovish comments may add selling pressure to the green currency.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is attached to its dovish stance, and markets are pricing in a liftoff in 2024, so monetary policy divergences between its peers leave the JPY vulnerable. On the positive side, investors are expecting the bank to intervene to stop the depreciation of the Yen, which could limit the potential of the upward movements of the pair.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
The USD/JPY suggests a neutral to bearish technical outlook in the short-term as bullish momentum wanes. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) displays stagnant red bars. The pair is still above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), however, highlighting the continued dominance of bulls on the broader scale.
Support levels: 149.00 (20-day SMA), 148.00, 147.30.
Resistance levels: 150.00, 150.50, 151.00.
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|149.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.88
|Daily SMA50
|147.18
|Daily SMA100
|144.23
|Daily SMA200
|138.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.83
|Previous Daily Low
|149.45
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6440 ahead of RBA meeting Minutes Premium
AUD/USD turned north on Monday, as demand for the American Dollar receded on the back of a better market mood. Nevertheless, investors retain the cautious stance amid economic uncertainty, Middle East tensions.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0550 as mood improves Premium
EUR/USD extended its daily recovery toward the 1.0550 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The bullish opening in Wall Street despite escalating geopolitical tensions caused the US Dollar (USD) to continue to weaken and provided a boost to the pair.
Gold recovers from near $1,900 holds near recent highs Premium
Spot Gold gapped lower at the weekly opening, retreating from a multi-week high of $1,932.61 a troy ounce to trade as low as $1,908.19 on Monday. Financial markets continue to look at the Middle East for clues as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.
Over $1 billion in open interest wiped out along with liquidated shorts on false reports of spot ETF approval
Bitcoin (BTC) price reacted to false reports of an approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), regarding BlackRock's iShares spot BTC Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The surge saw up more than $1 billion in aggregate open interest wiped from the market.
US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction Premium
Higher prices? No problem – that seems to have been the attitude of America's relentless shoppers in the past few years. Will it continue? There are good reasons to expect upcoming data to show robust consumption, and consequent US Dollar strength.