- USD/JPY stable at 149.33 as markets await crucial US inflation data, affecting Fed policy outlook.
- US January CPI expected to decline, fueling discussions on Fed's easing timeline amid calls for patience
- Fed unlikely to alter rates in March, but May divided on potential for rate cuts.
- BoJ's cautious normalization stance influenced by wage growth, despite US monetary policy adjustments.
The USD/JPY is virtually unchanged late in the North American session, hovering at around the 149.20s area, as traders await the latest release of inflation data in the United States (US). At the time of writing, the major trades at 149.33, up 0.03%.
USD/JPY at the mercy of US inflation data, US Treasury yields
Traders turned cautious as Wall Street erased the previous gains, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 edging lower. The US Department of Labor is expected to release January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) expected to dip from 3.4% to 2.9% YoY, while Core CPI is foreseen at 3.7%, down from 3.9%. If the data comes as expected, that will open the door to ease policy in the near term.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials pushed back against slashing rates sooner than expected; Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said, “It’s too soon to project when, how much the Fed will cut rates.” Lately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stressed, “We (Fed) are closing in on the inflation target, but we’re not yet there.”
The CME FedWatch Tool predicts the Fed will keep rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% on the March meeting, but in May, there’s a 52% chance for a 25 basis points cut.
On the Japanese front, the Japanese economic calendar will feature the 2023 Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday. The economy is foreseen to recover from -0.7% Q3 contraction to 0.3%. Additional data suggests private consumption would stay put while business spending is expected to increase. Aside from this, further data will be revealed, with January PPI and Machine Tool Orders revealed on Tuesday.
Regardless of the data, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has expressed is in no rush to normalize policy until wages sustainably pick up. Therefore, further USD/JPY upside is seen, and traders would look to test the 150.00 figure.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY daily chart suggests the pair is consolidating after posting back-to-back doji’s. Although Japanese officials have remained muted on the Japanese Yen (JPY) levels, buyers are being cautious ahead of testing the 150.00 figure. Further upside is seen at 151.38, the November 16 high, followed by the November 13 high at 151.91. On the flip side, if the pair edges below the 149.00 figure, that could pave the way to test the 148.00 figure, followed by the Tenkan-Sen at 147.74.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|149.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.88
|Daily SMA50
|145.43
|Daily SMA100
|147.52
|Daily SMA200
|144.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.58
|Previous Daily Low
|149.01
|Previous Weekly High
|149.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.63
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
