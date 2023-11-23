- USD/JPY trades in a narrow range after recovering from a weekly low of 147.15.
- Mixed global stock performance and Japanese data to provide fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
- Key levels in focus: support at Kijun-Sen (149.51) and potential rally towards the 150.00 threshold depending on CPI outcomes.
The USD/JPY began the Asian session almost unchanged, exchanging hands at around 149.55 after the pair reached a weekly low of 147.15 on Tuesday, but buyers stepping in lifted the pair toward the current exchange rates.
USD/JPY traders await the release of inflation data in Japan
On Thursday, European and Asian stocks closed mixed, while US markets remained closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That kept the USD/JPY pair trading within a 70-pip range, though the resumption of activities in Japan and the United States (US) would boost liquidity ahead of the weekend.
USD/JPY buyers remain hopeful the pair would extend its rally after Japan revealed a negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading in the third quarter. Nevertheless, soft inflation figures released in the United States, spurred speculations the US Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its tightening cycle. Consequently, US bond yields plunged, a headwind for the pair.
Ahead of the week, the Japanese docket will feature inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanded by 3% YoY in September. Core CPI is estimated to jump by 3%, above the previous month’s 2.8% increase. If inflation numbers exceed the prior month’s figures, that could boost the Yen and tumble the USD/JPY below the first support seen at the Kijun-Sen at 149.51. On the other hand, a further upside is expected, with buyers eyeing the 150.00 mark.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY remains neutral to upward biased, on the upside capped by the confluence of the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen at around 149.47/53. A breach of the latter will expose the 150.00 figure, followed by the November 13 high at 151.91. On the flip side, if USD/JPY drops inside the Ichimoku Cloud, the first support would be the November 22 low at 148.01, followed by the weekly low at 147.15. Once cleared, the 147.00 figure would be up for grabs.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|149.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.3
|Daily SMA50
|149.55
|Daily SMA100
|146.62
|Daily SMA200
|141.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.75
|Previous Daily Low
|148.02
|Previous Weekly High
|151.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.2
|Previous Monthly High
|151.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|147.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.96
