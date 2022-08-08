- USD/JPY is expected to witness more gains if the asset oversteps 135.50 decisively.
- Fed’s intention to elevate interest rates will remain intact despite lower US CPI print.
- The BOJ is committed to bringing pre-pandemic growth rates.
The USD/JPY pair is addressing an inventory distribution phase after a perpendicular upside move from the critical support of 133.00. Auctioning in an inventory distribution phase after an upside move indicates a continuation of an upside move after the climax of volatility contraction. The asset will prefer an establishment above 136.00 initially and later on will advance towards the all-time-highs around 139.40.
The US dollar index (DXY) got strengthened after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) landed at 528k, significantly higher than the expectations of 250k and the prior release of 372k. Also, the jobless rate slipped to 3.5% from the consensus and the former print of 3.6%.
One fact which is concerning the market participants is the flat Average Hourly earnings data. The economic data has remained unchanged at 5.2%. Well, inflationary pressures are forcing the households to higher payouts for similar quantity purchased and, flat earnings growth at this stage are creating headwinds for them. This may trim consumer confidence dramatically.
This week, the spotlight will remain on the US inflation data. As per the consensus, the inflation rate may shift lower to 8.7% from its prior release of 9.1%. Thanks to the weak oil prices in July, which have managed to bring some exhaustion signals in the inflation data. An occurrence of the same may drag the DXY extensively.
On the Tokyo front, the continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will keep haunting the yen bulls. The BOJ is committed to spurting the growth rate and lifting that to the pre-pandemic levels as early as possible. Therefore, it is critical to pump much liquidity into the economy so that the investments could ramp up the wage price index and the inflation will remain above 2%.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|135.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.08
|Daily SMA50
|134.88
|Daily SMA100
|130.72
|Daily SMA200
|122.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.5
|Previous Daily Low
|132.52
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
