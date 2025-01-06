USD/JPY roils as markets look for signs of rate moves

- FOMC Minutes due in the midweek as markets weigh Fed rate cut chances.
- BoJ set to begin raising rates, but investors remain unclear about when.
- US NFP jobs data dump looms ahead later in the week.
USD/JPY churned near familiar levels on Monday, easing into the new trading week mostly flat. The pair is cycling near recent highs as investors await moves from either the Federal Reserve (Fed) or Bank of Japan (BoJ). Both central banks are expected to make more moves on interest rates in 2025, with the Fed aimed downward and the BoJ expected to to begin raising rates.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently reaffirmed the BoJ’s commitment to reaching a neutral rate. What makes the BoJ unique among the rest of the major developed central banks around the planet is the BoJ’s long-running battle to get inflated started rather than trying to stop it. With BoJ reference rates far below the global median, the Japanese Yen took a hard turn in 2024 as rate differentials widened. With the natural rate of interest likely riding much higher than the current BoJ reference rates, BoJ Governor Ueda and company will have to begin adjusting policy rates up at some point or risk sending the Japanese economy back into a tailspin.
The Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes will be dropping on traders on Wednesday, but the key data print this week will be Friday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. With one-half of the Fed’s mandate including full employment, markets will be watching this week’s labor figures from the US with renewed interest.
USD/JPY price forecast
USD/JPY continues to churn chart paper near recent highs, however the pair is still down slightly from decades-long peaks set during 2024 when the Yen plummeted across the board. Unless the BoJ caves on its hyperdovish stance and begins to raise interest rates, there isn’t a policy speech or technical scenario that can be presented that will rock the Yen out of its bearish stance. Global markets continue to favor the Greenback, keeping the Dollar-Yen pairing bid into the high side.
USD/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 after an early dip
Wall Street shrugged off fears ahead of the close and trimmed Trump-inspired losses, helping AUD in its way up. Australia will release in the Asian session November Retail Sales and Exports and Import figures for the same month.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0320 after another moved American session
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0320 after falling to 1.0275. Employment data, a cautious Federal Reserve, and President-elect Donald Trump tariffs shook financial boards and kept investors in cautious mode.
XAU/USD holds on to gains around $2,660
Gold price retains risk-inspired gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at its highest level since late April near 4.7%, limiting XAU/USD directional strength. US markets will remain closed on Thursday.
Crypto Today: BTC drops 3% despite $52M ETF inflows as Chainlink launches Ripple’s RLUSD
Mega-cap assets like XRP and exchange tokens BNB and BGB showcased resilience, defying broader market weakness spurred by an ongoing liquidation event that wiped over $150 billion from global crypto market capitalization in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.