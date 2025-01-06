USD/JPY roils as markets look for signs of rate moves

FOMC Minutes due in the midweek as markets weigh Fed rate cut chances.

USD/JPY churned near familiar levels on Monday, easing into the new trading week mostly flat. The pair is cycling near recent highs as investors await moves from either the Federal Reserve (Fed) or Bank of Japan (BoJ). Both central banks are expected to make more moves on interest rates in 2025, with the Fed aimed downward and the BoJ expected to to begin raising rates.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently reaffirmed the BoJ’s commitment to reaching a neutral rate. What makes the BoJ unique among the rest of the major developed central banks around the planet is the BoJ’s long-running battle to get inflated started rather than trying to stop it. With BoJ reference rates far below the global median, the Japanese Yen took a hard turn in 2024 as rate differentials widened. With the natural rate of interest likely riding much higher than the current BoJ reference rates, BoJ Governor Ueda and company will have to begin adjusting policy rates up at some point or risk sending the Japanese economy back into a tailspin.

The Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes will be dropping on traders on Wednesday, but the key data print this week will be Friday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. With one-half of the Fed’s mandate including full employment, markets will be watching this week’s labor figures from the US with renewed interest.

USD/JPY price forecast

USD/JPY continues to churn chart paper near recent highs, however the pair is still down slightly from decades-long peaks set during 2024 when the Yen plummeted across the board. Unless the BoJ caves on its hyperdovish stance and begins to raise interest rates, there isn’t a policy speech or technical scenario that can be presented that will rock the Yen out of its bearish stance. Global markets continue to favor the Greenback, keeping the Dollar-Yen pairing bid into the high side.

USD/JPY daily chart