USD/JPY risks a move to 109.50 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “Our latest narrative was from yesterday (14 Jul, spot at 110.55) where we indicated that USD ‘is likely to trade between 110.00 and 111.15 for a period of time’. We did not anticipate the volatile price actions as USD dropped quickly below 110.00. Shorter-term downward momentum is beginning to improve and USD is likely to trade with a downward bias towards 109.50. At this stage, the odds for a sustained decline below this level are not high. The current mild downward pressure is deemed intact as long the ‘strong resistance’ at 110.55 is not breached.”

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘could test 110.75 first before a pullback can be expected’. USD subsequently rose to 110.69 before staging a surprisingly sharp drop to 109.92. The rapid decline has room to extend lower but oversold conditions suggest that the major support at 109.50 is out of reach (there is another support at 109.70). Resistance is at 110.10 followed by 110.30.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.