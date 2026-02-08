Japan’s Katayama: Government will seek dialogue with markets on Monday as needed

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that she will communicate with financial markets on Monday if needed, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. Katayama reiterated that she was keeping in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to maintain stability in the USD/JPY movement.

Key quotes

Using FX reserves to fund tax cuts or spending requires a professional approach and is not easy.



It may be possible to tap FX reserves to fund state spending, though this could create issues if reserves are also needed for intervention.



Government will seek dialogue with markets on Monday as needed.



Government is in good dialogue with the BOJ, BlackRock, and IMF executives who understand Japan’s position.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.31% on the day at 157.60.