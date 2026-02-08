US and Iran say ‘step forward’ in talks over nuclear programme

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian described the Friday nuclear talks with the United States (US) as “a step forward,” even as he pushed back against any attempts at intimidation, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi further stated that the continuance of negotiations depended on consultations in Washington and Tehran but said Iran underlined that any dialogue required refraining from threats.

US President Donald Trump said another meeting would be held early this week, adding that “if they don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep.”

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is down 0.77% on the day at $62.83.