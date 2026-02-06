TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP stages relief rally following market sell-off

  • XRP knee-jerk rally accelerates, pushing price action above $1.36.
  • Modest ETF inflows signal renewed optimism despite declining retail interest.
  • Liquidation of leveraged XRP positions balances amid the recovery, with traders incurring $20 million in losses on Friday.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP stages relief rally following market sell-off
John IsigeJohn IsigeFXStreet

Ripple (XRP) is accelerating its recovery, trading above $1.36 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors adjust their positions following a turbulent week in the broader crypto market. The remittance token is up over 21% from its intraday low of $1.12.

Mild ETF inflows support XRP recovery

Institutional investors continued accumulating XRP spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), with $1.28 million in inflows on Thursday despite ongoing price volatility.

According to SoSoValue data, US-listed XRP ETFs recorded three consecutive days of net inflows, following approximately $19.5 million on Tuesday and $4.8 million on Wednesday.

The cumulative inflows stand at $1.21 billion, and net assets under management at approximately $888 million. Sustained ETF inflows typically reflect positive investor sentiment and can often correlate with bullish momentum in the underlying asset.

XRP ETF flows | Source | CoinGlass

Meanwhile, the XRP derivatives market extends its weakness, with futures Open Interest (OI) declining to $2.40 billion on Friday, the lowest level since early January 2025, from $2.61 billion on Thursday.

OI tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, which gauges retail interest. A persistent decline suggests low conviction in the asset’s ability to sustain a steady price increase.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

XRP’s ongoing recovery lacks the support of the retail market, while institutional interest remains low. Therefore, traders should closely monitor OI trends to maintain an optimistic stance amid volatility. Meanwhile, pressure from liquidated positions has eased, given the ongoing price recovery. According to CoinGlass, approximately $10 million in longs and $10.5 million in shorts have been liquidated on Friday, compared to $59 million in longs and $11 million in shorts on Thursday. As the XRP price rises, pressure on long positions is poised to ease, potentially supporting the recovery.

XRP liquidation data | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: XRP edges higher as bulls return

XRP has extended its price action above $1.36, but remains below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at $1.88, the 100-day EMA at $2.05 and the 200-day EMA at $2.22. All three moving averages slope lower, reinforcing the overall bearish structure, while the descending trend line from $3.66 limits advances with resistance at $2.18.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in negative territory on thedaily chart, with its line below the signal line and a contracting negative histogram suggesting that bearish momentum is gradually easing. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 29 on the same chart is still oversold despite the intraday increase. Any bounce in the RSI could face supply against nearby dynamic resistances.

XRP/USDT daily chart

A close above the threshold at $1.40 may accelerate the uptrend beyond the next hurdle at $1.50. However, the overall downtrend, as portrayed by the moving averages, could push XRP to retest its intraday low at $1.12.

Open Interest, funding rate FAQs

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

John Isige

John Isige

FXStreet

John Isige is a seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and markets analyst committed to delivering high-quality, actionable insights tailored to traders, investors, and crypto enthusiasts. He enjoys deep dives into emerging Web3 tren

More from John Isige
Share:

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL sell-off intensifies as BTC drops to $60,000

Solana Price Forecast: SOL sell-off intensifies as BTC drops to $60,000

Solana (SOL) price extends its correction, slipping below $70 on Friday after posting losses of over 23% so far this week. The sell-off was fueled by broader weakness in the crypto market, with Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a low of $60,000 on Friday.

Crypto market loses $2.65 billion as Bitcoin dips to $60,000 amid bearish sentiment

Crypto market loses $2.65 billion as Bitcoin dips to $60,000 amid bearish sentiment

The cryptocurrency market valuation is down $2.8 trillion as the industry leader, Bitcoin, dropped to $60,000 earlier on Friday before a whipsaw to $65,000. Market sentiment is extremely bearish as evidenced by massive liquidations, declining Open Interest, and a sell-side skew in the derivatives market. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple sink to multi-month lows

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple sink to multi-month lows

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip to multi-month lows, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024. BTC hits a low of $60,000 on Friday, while ETH nosedives to $1,750 and XRP to $1.11.

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Zcash, and Jupiter lead losses as Bitcoin floors $60,000

Top Crypto Losers: Monero, Zcash, and Jupiter lead losses as Bitcoin floors $60,000

Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and Jupiter (JUP) are leading the cryptocurrency bear market over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 14% on Thursday.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.