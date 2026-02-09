TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD climbs to 1.1830-1.1835 hurdle amid USD weakness; focus shifts to delayed NFP

  • EUR/USD scales higher for the second straight day amid some follow-through USD selling.
  • The Fed-ECB policy divergence backs the case for additional gains amid the upbeat mood.
  • The focus now shifts to the delayed release of the crucial US NFP report on Wednesday.
EUR/USD climbs to 1.1830-1.1835 hurdle amid USD weakness; focus shifts to delayed NFP
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair is seen building on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.1765 region or a two-week low and gaining positive traction for the second straight day at the start of a new week. The move higher lifts spot prices to the 1.1830-1.1835 resistance zone, marking the top end of a one-week-old range, and is sponsored by some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling.

Concerns about a possible conflict in the Middle East eased after the US and Iran finished a round of talks on Friday. This, in turn, drags the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the safe-haven Greenback against a basket of currencies, away from a two-week top touched last Thursday and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. Furthermore, the diverging interest rate paths between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) back the case for additional near-term gains for the currency pair.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in the possibility that the US Fed will deliver at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2026. The bets were reaffirmed by the incoming US data, which pointed to weakness in the labor market. In contrast, the ECB has been on hold since ending a year-long run of rate cuts in June, and surprisingly resilient growth has taken all pressure off policymakers to provide any further support. This is seen as another factor lending support to the EUR/USD pair and validates the positive outlook.

Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for the delayed release of the crucial US monthly employment details – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Wednesday. The closely-watched figures will play a key role in influencing the USD in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair. In the meantime, the broader fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bulls and backs the case for further gains amid the absence of relevant macro data from the Eurozone or the US.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.04%0.08%-0.17%0.03%-0.10%-0.06%0.06%
EUR0.04%0.12%-0.15%0.07%-0.06%-0.02%0.10%
GBP-0.08%-0.12%-0.26%-0.07%-0.18%-0.15%-0.03%
JPY0.17%0.15%0.26%0.20%0.08%0.11%0.21%
CAD-0.03%-0.07%0.07%-0.20%-0.13%-0.09%0.02%
AUD0.10%0.06%0.18%-0.08%0.13%0.04%0.15%
NZD0.06%0.02%0.15%-0.11%0.09%-0.04%0.10%
CHF-0.06%-0.10%0.03%-0.21%-0.02%-0.15%-0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: US Dollar to remain pressured until uncertainty fog dissipates

EUR/USD: US Dollar to remain pressured until uncertainty fog dissipates

Unimpressive European Central Bank left monetary policy unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting. The United States first-tier employment and inflation data is scheduled for the second week of February. EUR/USD battles to remain afloat above 1.1800, sellers moving to the sidelines.

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3600 as BoE hints further rate cuts

GBP/USD softens to near 1.3600 as BoE hints further rate cuts

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3610 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling softens against the Greenback amid growing expectations of the Bank of England’s interest-rate cut. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Monday.

Gold eyes acceptance above $5,000, kicking off a big week

Gold eyes acceptance above $5,000, kicking off a big week

Gold is consolidating the latest uptick at around the $5,000 mark, with buyers gathering pace for a sustained uptrend as a critical week kicks off. All eyes remain on the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls and Consumer Price Index data from the United States due on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Decred, and Kaspa rise as selling pressure wanes

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Decred, and Kaspa rise as selling pressure wanes

Altcoins such as Aster, Decred, and Kaspa are leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin holds above $70,000 on Monday, up from the $60,000 dip on Thursday.

Weekly column: Saturn-Neptune and the end of the Dollar’s 15-year bull cycle

Weekly column: Saturn-Neptune and the end of the Dollar’s 15-year bull cycle

Tariffs are not only inflationary for a nation but also risk undermining the trust and credibility that go hand in hand with the responsibility of being the leading nation in the free world and controlling the world’s reserve currency.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate after massive sell-off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices consolidated on Monday after correcting by nearly 9%, 8%, and 10% in the previous week, respectively. BTC is hovering around $70,000, while ETH and XRP are facing rejection at key levels. Traders should be cautious: despite recent stabilization, upside recovery for these top three cryptocurrencies is capped as the broader trend remains bearish.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers