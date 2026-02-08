The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers to around 157.45 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won an outright majority in Sunday’s lower house election, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The coalition led by Takaichi’s LDP has won 352 of 465 seats in Japan's House of Representatives, figures collated by public broadcaster NHK suggest, with the LDP alone securing a majority of 316. Takaichi’s vow to accelerate talks on cutting the sales tax on food raises concerns over how Japan will pay for her plans to ramp up defense and other spending. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the JPY and creates a tailwind for the pair.

On the other hand, intervention by Japanese authorities might help limit the Japanese Yen’s losses. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Sunday that she will communicate with markets on Monday if needed, following a historic election win for Takaichi. Katayama reiterated that she was keeping in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to maintain stability in the pair movement.

Traders will closely monitor the delayed release of the US employment report for January, which is due on Wednesday. The US economy is expected to see 70,000 jobs added in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.4% during the same period.