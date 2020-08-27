USD/JPY reverses sharply and jumps to tests weekly highs above 106.50

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Yen tumbles as Wall Street posts gains and US yields jump.
  • Fed adopts average inflation target: dollar reverses and turns positive across the board.

The USD/JPY made a U-turn during the American session and climbed to 106.57, matching the recent top. Previously it bottomed at 105.59, the lowest in almost a week. A big reversal in US yield boosted the pair to the upside as volatility spiked following Fed’s Chair presentation of the updates of the its monetary policy strategy.

The Fed updated its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. It will adopt an average inflation target, allowing inflation to run higher at good times. Powell said that any inflation overshoots are expected to be moderate.

Initially the dollar dropped sharply but it then rebounded, not only erasing loses but turning positive. The DXY tumbled to 92.42 and then jumped to 93.30. US yield also bounced sharply: the 10-year rose form 0.67% to 0.73%, level not seen since mid-June.

The rise in US yields and also the rally in Wall Street weakened the yen that dropped across the board. Later the stronger dollar, boosted further USD/JPY. The pair is back above the 20-day moving average but again is having difficulties breaking the 106.60 area, a key short-term resistance that if broken should lead to further gains, exposing 107.00 and the August high (107.04).

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.49
Today Daily Change 0.50
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 105.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.99
Daily SMA50 106.56
Daily SMA100 107.04
Daily SMA200 108.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.56
Previous Daily Low 105.96
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 105.1
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.19
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message

EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message

GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message

GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910

XAU/USD reverses sharply from weekly highs, falls to $1910

Gold prices are down for the day after a wild ride following the Federal Reserve updates to its statement on goals and monetary policy strategy. Initially, XAU/USD jumped to $1,976/oz hitting the highest level in a week but it then pulled back falling to as low as $1,909.

Gold News

BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour

BTC/USD spikes to $11,600 and drops to $11,340 within one hour

Bitcoin price is currently around $11,360 after a failed attempt by the bulls to climb above $11,600 following some positive comments from Jerome Powell. 

Read more

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50

WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures