Powell speech: Any inflation overshoots will be moderate

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."

Key quotes

"Any inflation overshoots will be moderate and will not go on for long periods of time."

"New framework does not dictate decisions at particular Fed meetings but will inform those decisions."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.