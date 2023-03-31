USD/JPY retreats from fortnight top to 133.00 on BoJ talks, Fed’s favorite inflation eyed

- USD/JPY trims intraday gains at the highest levels in two week.
- IMF’s Salgado signals more flexibility in BoJ YCC policy, Japan FinMin Suzuki advocates BoJ independence.
- Mixed Japan data, sluggish yields and cautious optimism keep Yen pair buyers hopeful.
- Quarter-end JPY flows, US Core PCE Price Index can entertain USD/JPY traders.
USD/JPY drops to 132.90 amid early Friday, after refreshing a two-week high, as market sentiment turns dicey ahead of the key US inflation catalysts. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the chatters surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and mixed Japan data, not to forget the sluggish US Treasury bond yields.
Starting with the data, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.3% in March versus 2.7% expected but eased from 3.4% prior while the Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy jumped to 3.4% compared to 3.2% previous readings and 3.3% market consensus. Further, Japan’s Industrial Production growth rallied to 4.5% MoM in February compared to 2.7% estimations and -5.3% prior while Retail Trade also improved during the stated month to 6.6% from 5.0% prior and 5.8% analysts’ forecasts. On the contrary, a surprise jump in Japan’s Unemployment rate, from 2.4% to 2.6% in February, can be cited as resulting in the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) latest weakness.
Following that, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that he expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Ueda to enforce monetary policy strongly. The same promotes the Japanese central bank’s autonomy and likely push for exiting the easy money policies, especially after the latest wage hike.
It should, however, the noted that International Monetary Fund (IMF) Japan Mission Chief Ranil Salgado saw the prospect and the potential of more flexibility at the long end of the curve under the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) YCC policy.”
On the other hand, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joined three other Fed Officials to back further rate hikes on Thursday, citing the need to tame the inflation woes. However, mixed US data raise doubts about the Fed policymakers’ hawkish rhetoric and rather concentrated on their rejection of banking crisis woes to weigh on the US Dollar, as well the Fed bets. That said, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a nearly 50% chance of a 0.25% rate hike in the May Fed meeting, versus 60% the previous day.
It’s worth mentioning that the central bankers from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have recently pushed back the fears of the banking crisis and allow the markets to remain optimistic.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures refresh a three-week high near 4,095, rising for the third consecutive day, as it traces Wall Street’s upbeat sentiment. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points (bps) to 3.57% whereas the two-year counterpart grinds higher to 4.13% during a five-day uptrend.
Moving on, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for February, will be crucial for clear directions as markets anticipate softer inflation to weigh on hawkish Fed bets.
Also read: US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed?
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 133.00 becomes necessary for the USD/JPY bulls to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|132.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.42
|Daily SMA50
|132.88
|Daily SMA100
|133.93
|Daily SMA200
|137.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.97
|Previous Daily Low
|132.21
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates strong Chinese PMIs-led gains below 0.6750
AUD/USD is clinging to gains below 0.6750, underpinned by strong China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs. Risk-on mood-driven extended weakness in the US Dollar is also supporting the pair. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
USD/JPY pulls back from 133.50 amid Japan's FY-end flows-led volatility
USD/JPY is defending the 133.00 level, retreating sharply from the highs near 133.50 on Friday. The pair fails to capitalize on the US Dollar bounce and the upbeat market mood. Being the end of the month and Japanese fiscal year-end FX fixes, volatility is kicking in ahead of US PCE.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980, investors eye Fed’s preferred inflation tool
Gold is aiming to sustain its auction above the critical resistance of $1,980.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is looking to surpass Thursday’s high of $1,984.65 despite the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some signs of recovery from 102.00.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
Gary Gensler has said the SEC needs new tools, expertise, and resources to regulate the crypto industry. The US SEC chair notes the regulatory muscle will help expedite enforcement, investigations, and resolution. He was speaking during a Congressional hearing on budget request and crypto regulation.
Good vibes into Friday
There’s still some stress around the banks out there, though the market has been able to shrug it off, instead playing into the bet the Fed will be needing to ease up on its policy trajectory on this new risk.