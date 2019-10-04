USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 despite Wall Street rally, consolidates weekly losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Dollar loses momentum across the board, as US yield remains at weekly lows. 
  • USD/JPY heads for weekly decline, holds a negative bias. 

The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.12 after the release of the US employment report but it failed to hold on top of 107.00 and dropped to 106.80. As of writing trades at 106.90, flat for the day and a hundred pips below the level it had a week ago.

NFP not bad, not very good 

September NFP showed that the US economy added 136K jobs below the 145K expected while at the same time the unemployment rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.5%, hitting the lowest in fifty years. The slowdown in wages was a negative factor.  “Signs that the economy is losing momentum beyond the factory sector are mounting, but the labor market is not falling off the rails. Employers added 136K new jobs in September, which was below market expectations but strong relative to the dismal readings on hiring in both ISM reports earlier this week,” said Wells Fargo analysts. 

The numbers initially boosted the Greenback against G10 currencies but then it lost strength. Emerging market currencies held to gains supported by expectations of Fed rate cuts and also by the improvement in risk sentiment

The Japanese Yen is posting mix results on Friday but it still among the top performers of the week. The decline in US yields and in equity prices over the week boosted the demand for the Yen that eased on Friday as Wall Street recovers. 

Technical outlook 

While momentum on the daily chart remains positive, USD/JPY is losing the support of the 50-day Simple Moving Average and has also been rejected at 108.50 – both bearish signs,  notes Yohay Elam, analysts at FXStreet. 

“All in all, the bias is leaning in favor of the bears. Support awaits at 106.50, which was the low point in early October. Further down, 105.75 was a stepping stone on the way up in September and works as support.” Elam notes that some resistance awaits at 107, which held USD/JPY up in late September and then 107.50, a previous support. 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.91
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 106.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 107.03
Daily SMA100 107.74
Daily SMA200 109.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.3
Previous Daily Low 106.48
Previous Weekly High 108.18
Previous Weekly Low 106.96
Previous Monthly High 108.48
Previous Monthly Low 105.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

USD/JPY News

